(From Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo, NAN)

The Kwara Government has won 16.9 million dollars in the 2019/2020 World Bank-supported State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme for achievements.

The award is the highest ever achieved by the state since the initiative began in 2018.

The award was contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Planning, Mrs Saad Hamdalat, on Tuesday in Ilorin.

She said the award came after the state satisfied the disbursements linked indicators (DLIs) as contained in the Annual Performance Assessment (APA) final report, submitted by the Independent Verification Agents (IVA) that had earlier visited Kwara.

‘The DLIs include improved financial reporting and budget reliability, increased citizens engagement in the budget process; strengthened Internally Generated Revenues (IGR); biometric and BVN used to reduce payroll fraud.

‘Strengthened public debt management, improved debt sustainability and implementation of tax compliance for individual taxpayers and businesses.

‘This will also strengthen procurement function for COVID-19 or emergency situations and facilitate the participation of SMEs in public procurement resilient recovery phase and publication and approval of amended COVID-19 response budget.

‘The import of the foregoing is that the state is eligible to the total sum of 16.9 million dollars, representing performance-based grant for 2019 APA, with an earlier disbursement of five million dollars in November 2020.

‘Of the balance of 11.9 million dollars, the state has received additional 9.4 million dollars on Jan 4, 2021, and awaits the balance of 2.5 million dollars later in the month,’ she said.