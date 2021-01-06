From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State government has won $16.9million worth of achievements in the 2019/2020 World Bank-supported State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme.

The amount is the highest ever achieved by the state since the initiative was launched in 2018.

The award came after the state satisfied the disbursements linked indicators (DLIs) as contained in the Annual Performance Assessment (APA) final report submitted by the independent verification agents (IVA) that had earlier visited Kwara State.