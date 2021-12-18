By Lukman Olabiyi

Kwara State has emerged winner at the 61st Independence anniversary President’s national Inter-basic school debate championship held in Lagos. The event witnessed by top government officials saw four states competing for the first and second runner-up.

Kwara and Katsina competed for the first and second positions, while Imo and Lagos competed for the third and fourth positions. The first runner-up spoke for and against Introduction of single treasury account while the second runner-up spoke for and against sporting activities for girls at the early stages of their education.

At the end of the competition , Kwara State emerged winner of the competition while Katsina, Lagos and Imo states were awarded with the second, third and fourth positions respectively.

Speaking at the closing ceremony and dinner, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said 1,4 49 infrastructure projects have been commissioned in 1,036 Schools in Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo said 96,334 dual composite units of furniture were supplied to primary and secondary schools across the state.

He said: “As an inclusive government, we are committed to ensuring that high quality education is accessible to all learners, irrespective of their locations through effective and efficient management of resources for the attainment of self- reliance and socio-economic development.

“This government is convinced that teaching and learning can only take place effectively in a conducive atmosphere, thus, our commitment to the provision of new structures and the rehabilitation of existing ones.”

