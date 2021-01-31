From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Women leaders in Oro kingdom in Irepodun Local Government Area of the Kwara State protested at the palace of Oloro of Oro to express their displeasure over the incursion of expelled herdsmen from Igangan-Igboho in Oyo State into Oroland.

The women, who represented various communities across Oroland, in their complaint before the Oloro in Council, said that they are scared of harbouring Fulani/Bororo herdsmen in the locality because of their violent activities, including kidnapping, attack on innocent citizens, robberies and destruction of farms.

The spokeswoman of the protesters, Madam Theresa Omipidan, revealed that the native women have resolved to leave their homes if their petition to send the invaders packing from the land is not met.

Responding, the Oloro of Oroland, Oba Rafiu Oyelaran said a meeting between his chiefs, the leaders of Fulani/ Bororo, concerned community leaders and security personnel was being held to come to a lasting solution to the complaints of the women and other citizens with a view to ensuring security and lives of people living in his domain.

He explained that the site where the expelled herdsmen from Igangan-Igboho recolated three days ago was part of Koshoni farmland, Okerimi Oro, which has been earmarked for cassava plantation in the coming planting season.

Oloro added that following the successful deliberations of the meeting, the herdsmen have volunteered to vacate the location on or before seven days.

He then urged the women and all the people of Oroland to remain calm, tolerant and go about their normal activities without fear, assuring them that the situation is under control.

The meeting was attended by the heads of all Oro communities, Chief Imam of Oroland, youth leaders and leaders of Fulani/Hausa/Bororo in the area led by Seriki Kaara market and Seriki Yaaji (vigilante), respectively.