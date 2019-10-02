The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kwara has lamented that workers are yet to benefit from the N18,000 minimum wage since it was approved in 2011.

Acting Chairman of NLC, Mr Saheed Muritala, said this, yesterday, in Ilorin.

Muritala said that workers on Grade Level 07 and above were being paid ‘amputated wage’ which was different from what was contained in the approved table.

He urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to fulfill his pledge of ensuring full implementation of the N18,000 minimum wage to workers ahead of the implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage.

“What we know as it affects us in Kwara is the need to act fast on the implementation of N18,000 minimum wage across board.

“We don’t enjoy the regular minimum wage here. The payment on ground now is an amputated wage which does not follow the national table, especially from Grade Levels 07 and above,” said Muritala.

“The present governor gave a promise that if voted in, he would pay full N18,000 minimum wage for all categories of civil servants in the state. I so much believe that if this is done, whenever the circular for the new wage is out, we will not be cheated,” he said.

Muritala urged the governor to schedule a meeting with labour leaders so that he could be briefed on the challenges facing workers.