The data-driven transformation of primary education in Kwara State through KwaraLEARN, the recently launched education intervention by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is well underway as the Implementation Team has gathered preliminary academic data.

The data-gathering exercise saw the Implementation Team having robust engagements with administrators and teachers in the selected schools to develop fit-for-purpose academic plans and quality instructional materials.

The Team visited 30 schools in Baruten, Offa, Ilorin East and Ilorin West local governments as part of preparations for the full take-off of the initiative, a strategic intervention by the state government to radically transform public primary schools through the deployment of e-learning platforms for the improvement of both teachers and pupils.

Field officers and researchers obtained information on pupil and teacher performance and other relevant data to aid planning and curriculum development ahead of the programme’s commencement. The data obtained would also be good for textbook selection and rigour of content and instruction in teacher guides.

Speaking on the exercise, the Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, explained that it was to ensure that all its actions and plans are data-driven for optimum results.

She said, “Gathering relevant data is crucial to the success of this intervention. We need to know the current state of affairs in the public schools to guide us in drawing up plans for both pupils and teachers. The data will also offer useful insights into trends in the schools because that’s the purpose of data. It’s not an end in itself but to get insights and on that basis, build the curriculum.

“Besides, school-level data will inform programming decisions such as timetable creation, specialist designations, and assessment structures. This program is very dear to our Governor, so we intend to achieve all its goals using every available scientific means to not only design the plans but also measure its impacts as we progress.”

“Introducing KwaraLEARN attests to the vision and foresight of Governor AbdulRazaq. It affirms his commitment to transformational education through e-learning platforms and tailor-made solutions for teachers. This is what serious leaders do, and he has demonstrated he is with us on this strategic intervention,” she/he said.

Governor AbdulRazaq signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for KwaraLearn (Leading Education Achievement and Reform Now) in November 2021.

Some of the expected benefits of the intervention include accelerating students’ literacy and numeracy, better classroom culture and more robust curriculum management.

The initiative that would use innovative technology, data-driven platforms, high-quality learning materials, practical training and continuous coaching and support for teachers and school administrators will also enhance the teacher-pupil interaction experience through technology (eLearning), boost uniformity and strict adherence to the curriculum.