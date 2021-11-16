From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The management of the Kwara State Polytechnic (Kwarapoly), Ilorin has appealed to the State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who is also a Visitor to the polytechnic, to help find lasting solution to the encroachment on school land by some private individuals.

The alarm was raised by the Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Abdul Jimoh Muhammed, during a press conference organized to usher in the 27th convocation ceremony of the institution, held at the school academic conference hall on Tuesday.

‘It is very disgusting to report that most of the important land facilities such as Training Farm, has been taken over by land encroachers. Illegal private houses are few metres to classrooms, sports arena and other Polytechnic facilities, staff club is now in the center of illegal private buildings, staff quarters are immediate neighbour to private buildings,’ he said.

He called for immediate intervention of the visitor to the polytechnic to help find lasting solution to ‘this illegality which threatens peace on campus and limit future leaders expansion of the institution.’

The rector narrated how the school management with the support of the security agents demolished a bridge illegally constructed on the school land by a private individual, in a dubious way to start selling the school land to people.

He disclosed that the institution management is making efforts at their end to prevent further encroachment.

Talking on achievements recorded by his administration, ‘with the support of Governor Abdulrazaq administration, we have completed the school Auditorium and proposed naming it after the sitting Governor, but the selfless leader declined and directed that it should be named after the initiator of the project, late Governor Muhammed Lawal.’

The rector also disclosed that the polytechnic management in its efforts to sanitise the system and further enhance the integrity of the institution and its certificate has began producing certificates abroad.

‘The polytechnic’s certificate is now being printed abroad by reputable printing outfit. It contains at least eight hidden security features to protect its integrity and make it forge proof. This will assist in providing a lasting solution to the issue of certificate racketeering in the Polytechnic by fraudulent elements, saying that the first set of the certificates was issued to 2019/2020, set of graduates.’

He also announced that the management has obtained Kwara Poly Radio frequency license from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and as well procured necessary equipment for the take off the radio station.

He also made it known that the management has paid more than N30 million to the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for the accreditation of more than 21 programmes run by the institution, thanking the state governor for the ‘payment of N50 million to start preparation for accreditation, out of the approved N100 million.’

