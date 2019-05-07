The Governing Council of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has described as illegal the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor for the state-owned institution.

In a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin by its chairman, Prof. Saka Nuru, the council disassociated itself from the appointment of Prof. Kenneth Adeyemi as the Vice-Chancellor in acting capacity.

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed had in a statement by the state Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mallam Abdullahi Alikinla, announced the appointment of Adeyemi.

The statement had also directed the incumbent vice-chancellor, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, to proceed on terminal leave as his tenure would expire in July.

It asked Na’Allah to hand over to the acting vice-chancellor who would take charge of responsibilities relating to the smooth running of the institution.

“Governor Ahmed took the decisions in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by the Kwara State University Law 2009 as amended which empowers the Visitor to the University to appoint and remove the Vice Chancellor for good cause and following due consultations,” the statement had said.

But the council, in its statement, insisted that the directive was not in tune with the university’s law.

According to it, the action is going to lead to distraction from the Rain Semester examination and the process of appointing principal officers that is currently in progress.

“This action of the state government is illegal and the Governing Council of KWASU has no hand in the directive,” the statement said.

