The Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has reopened after its crisis over the appointment of an acting vice-chancellor by the state government.

A statement by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, on Tuesday, advised staff and students of the institution to take the crisis off their minds and be focused on achieving KWASU’s world class ambitions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had on May 7 announced the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kenneth Adeyemi, while the tenure of Na’Allah had yet to expire.

The action led to protests by the students who issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the government to reverse the appointment. The protests eventually led to the closure of the school by the management, citing security reasons.

Na’Allah thanked the staff, students and well-wishers for their concern during the crisis.

“I really must thank you all for your perseverance, love and support, in seeing to the end of the recent crisis which is now behind us. “Your support has been tremendous, and I have no sufficient words to thank you. “There are simply too many people I must thank globally, as this crisis that led to the unfortunate closure of KWASU proved to me that your university has admirers and lovers all over the world,” the statement read in part.

Na’Allah said though that the university calendar had been slightly altered, its annual convocation would still hold on June 8.

“The university calendar has been slightly revised, but the 2019 convocation is still June 8, 2019.

“This year’s convocation will be done at the brand new Indoor Sports Hall, with enough seating capacity for guests.

“I know you all share in the excitement that the 2019 convocation will combine with a 10-year anniversary of your great university,” the vice-chancellor said.

(NAN)