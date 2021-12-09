From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Justice Mohammed Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday, December 9, 2021 sentenced two suspected internet fraudsters found guilty of offences bordering on cyber fraud contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (Ii) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2) (b) (iv) of the same Act.

The two convicts: Onyeanu Chukwuemeka David and Anthony Anyadiora Obumneme were prosecuted on separate charge of one count each by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The Ilorin based Imo born Onyeanu was a POS operator, who specialized in identity theft of unsuspecting victims to perpetrate fraud through the internet. In his case, Anthony was one of the 30 ‘Yahoo Boys’ arrested on September 19, 2021 by operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC during a sting operation on selected hostels at Kwara State University, KWASU, Malete.

Upon arraignment today, the two defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charge.

Following their guilty plea, Sesan Ola and Rashidat Alao, who prosecuted for the Commission against Onyeanu and Anthony drew the attention of the Court to the plea bargain agreement entered by the defendants with the Commission. They urged the Court to consider the extra-judicial statements of the defendants and exhibits tendered from the bar as well as the provisions of the law to convict the defendants.

Justice Sani in his judgement said the Court had carefully considered the plea of the defendants, their statements and plea bargain agreements. He held that the defendants were guilty of their respective charge.

The judge sentenced Anthony to one year imprisonment with N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) option of fine. The Court also ordered that the convict forfeit the sum of $150 (One Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars) and iphone 11 to the Federal Government.

Similarly, Justice Sani sentence Onyeanu to six months imprisonment with N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira) option of fine. According to the judge, the convict would forfeit the sum of $300 (Three Hundred USD), which he benefited from the criminal activity and iphone 12 Pro used to perpetrate the crime to the Federal Government.

