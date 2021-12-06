From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

No fewer than 620 students are to graduate from Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, for the year 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University, Professor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi, stated this while speaking at the 8th and 9th Convocation press briefing held at the university campus in Malete, Kwara State.

According to him, 98 will graduate with first-class degrees.

He said the Institution is among the Nigerian universities that did not cancel an academic session due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professor Akanbi maintained that the University’s academic programmes currently enjoyed full accreditation status.

He explained that the University had successfully trained and certified 21,000 students in Enterprise creation, adding that 18,000 students had their businesses registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The Vice Chancellor urged the Federal Government to formulate a policy that will make it mandatory for students in tertiary Institutions to live on campus to reduce their exposure to anti-social vices.

Professor Akanbi noted that the University has expelled a total of 87 students for examination malpractices, drug-related offences and internet fraud.

