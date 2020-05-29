The Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete on Thursday conveyed a virtual Senate meeting led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammed Akanbi.

A statement from the institution’s University Relations said the meeting was the Vice-Chancellor’s maiden Senate meeting since his emergence as the second substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University.

According to the statement, the meeting gave all Senate members the opportunity to participate via video conferencing.

”Presiding over this virtual meeting, Prof. Akanbi said the rationale behind the video conferencing was to comply with the Federal Government’s social distancing policy and at the same time keep the University administration running.

”He said the University keyed into all measures to mitigate the spread the current COVID-19 pandemic and as such was poised to prioritise virtual learning in the business of dispensing quality education to her students.

“Topmost on the agenda of the meeting was the appointment of two new Deputy Vice Chancellors and two internal members of the University Council.

”Prof. Omololu Fapojuwo of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences was appointed Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration while Prof. Sheikh Lukman of the Faculty of Humanities, Management and Social Sciences was appointed the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic.

”Prof. Abiodun Amuda Kannike of the Faculty of Law and Professor Emmanuel Ajani of Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences emerged as the internal members of the University Council,” the statement read.

It added that the University’s Collegiate system would be changed to Faculty system to reflect what most academic staff were trained for. (NAN)