From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University, KWASU, Prof. Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi, SAN is dead.

He died on Sunday night at the age of 51 after a brief illness.

Meanwhile the Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described as painful and shocking the death of the KWASU Vice Chancellor.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye and made available to newsmen in Ilorin described the late Prof. Akanbi as a true humble servant of Allah

According to the statement “We submit to the decree of Allah who gives and takes. It is against that backdrop that we mourn the Vice Chancellor who answered Allah’s call tonight. He was a true and humble servant of Allah and we beseech our God, the Oft-Forgiving and Merciful, to grant him al-jannah Firdaus.

“The professor of law was a colossus who played the leading role to open a new chapter of academic excellence and greatness for KWASU.

“Our condolences go to his family, immediate and extended, to KWASU and the rest of the academic community, and to members of the bar and the bench in Kwara State and across the country,” it stated.