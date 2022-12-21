By Chinenye Anuforo, Lagos

Wisdom Kwati, the MD/CEO of Karabow Group and Wisdom Kwati Smart City, has been recognised for his outstanding performance in the real estate sector.

He emerged as Nigeria’s Most Respected CEO of the year amongst other nominees in his category after a public voting exercise. The award was conferred to him by the organizers of Business Executive Nigeria

The event which took place at Sheraton hotel Ikeja, Lagos saw business professionals, entrepreneurs, top-tier government officials and a host of other dignitaries grace the occasion.

During a press briefing after the event, Wisdom Kwati, represented by a senior executive at Kwati Smart City, expressed gratitude to everyone who voted him for the distinguished award and reaffirm the company’s commitment to providing affordable smart housing to Nigerians, through the integration of ICT technologies to all their building projects.

He said the firm has dedicated significant time to digitalization and innovation, and the team has several initiatives in the pipeline to ensure that Wisdom Kwati Smart City grows from one milestone to another.

In his words, he stated: “We recognise our quest towards exceptional customer experience, operational excellence and building sustainable communities which hinge on our ability to adapt, innovate and incorporate digital technologies into our development properties, this is why we have embraced and started implementing various digital and innovation initiatives internally and externally.”

“We recently acquired Borrowlite, a company that offers short-term credit in advance on all nine electric discos in Nigeria, so residents need not worry over network issues or delay that comes with recharging prepaid meters, we will be launching this and many other innovative initiatives in 2023,” he stated.

He concluded that as smart homes are gradually becoming a thing for most Nigerians living in luxury apartments, and there is a need for every Nigerian to understand and adopt emerging technologies into their living lifestyles.

Wisdom Kwati Smart City is a real estate development company creating quality lifestyle experiences through real estate, agriculture, energy, tourism, commerce, manufacturing and education across Nigeria. The company has the vision to shape the future by redefining the real estate industry globally and building one million affordable smart homes across Africa by 2035.