Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State House of Assembly has urged the state government to hand over the former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, and the Director-General, KP3, Yomi Ogunsola, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and prosecution, if necessary, over the handling of the Light Up Kwara project.

The House also directed the state government to hand over Investment One that handled the Infrastructure Fund Kwara (IFK), Reccofortezza-A Steven and Rubitec, contractors that handled the Light-Up Kwara Project over the same reason.

These were part of the resolutions of the House at today’s plenary on the report of an ad hoc committee on the investigation into the Light-Kwara project executed by the last administration in the state.

Reading the resolutions of the House, the Speaker, Yakubu Danladi Salihu, said the state government should review the terms and conditions of contract for the project and direct the contractors to complete all outstanding work on the project.

It further urged the government to transfer all the activities of Light-Up Kwara project to the supervision and monitoring of the state Ministry of Energy in the interest of accountability and transparency.

The state legislature also resolved that the state government should repeal the Kwara State Bureau of Public, Private Partnership (KP3) Law to allow respective Ministries to take charge of statutory responsibilities handled by KP3.

Salihu also said the state government should order the then Director-General of KP3 to return to Nigeria to shed light on the grey areas of the project.

The Kwara State House of Assembly at its Thursday, 3rd October, 2019, plenary set up the ad hoc committee to probe the activities of the Light- Up Kwara Project of the immediate past administration in the state.