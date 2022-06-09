Nigeria’s senior women’s cricket team, the Female Yellow Greens, will this afternoon open her participation at the 7th edition of the Kwabuka Women’s tournament at the Gahanga Cricket oval, Kigali, Rwanda.

The Nigeria Cricket Federation team arrived Kigali on Tuesday with 14 players, with long serving patriots of the Female Yellow Greens making the cut once again. Blessing Etim will lead the team as captain, supported by Favour Esiegbe as vice captain.

Esther Sandy returns to the squad, while Rukayat Abdulrasaq makes her debut for the country to complete the quartet from Kwara State. Batting prodigy Lucky Piety is unavailable due to studies as Sarah Etim replaced her.

The Kwibuka tournament is a commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi people, and Nigeria will be participating in the tournament for the second time. The teams participating in the tournament have been expanded, as Germany and Brazil will become the first countries to be involved from outside the continent.

