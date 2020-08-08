The Kwara Government has assured traditional rulers of better welfare to enable them to perform their role as custodian of traditional values and culture in the state.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Aliyu Saifudeen, gave the assurance on Saturday while inspecting 11 chalets constructed for First Class traditional rulers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chalets are located in the Government Reservation Area (GRA) in Ilorin.

According to the commissioner, better welfare package to royal fathers will greatly assist them to play the role of being custodians of customs and tradition in their various domains.

Saifudeen said the rationale behind the visit to the chalets was to get first-hand information on the status of the chalets with a view to furnishing them with modern infrastructure.

“The welfare of the royal fathers in all the 16 local government areas of the state is very paramount to the state government,’’ NAN quotes the commissioner as saying.

He added that no stone would be left un-turn to ensure that maximum comfort was provided for the monarchs to make their stay comfortable while in the state capital.

The commissioner was conducted round the chalets by the Director of Chieftaincy Affairs in the ministry, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed. (NAN)