From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

The Legislative Chambers of Moro Local Government Secretariat was agog yesterday as youth from across four Local Government Areas gathered to have meaningful conversations with Government officials at the town hall meeting organized solely to deepen government’s citizens’ engagement.

The Meeting, which was put together by the Senior Special Assistant to Kwara State Governor on Youth engagement, Mrs Kaosarah Adeyi, offered a platform for the youth to discuss the challenges facing the region as they appreciate the state government for various intervention so far.

The programme kicked off with a syndicate session where youth discussed development in key sectors of the economy, reflected on dividends of democracy, and requested more interventions in critical areas.

In his keynote address, the Speaker, KWHA, Yakubu Danladi discussed the milestones of the AbdulRazaq administration to Kwara northerners.

He pointed out various schools being constructed and renovated, a soon-to-be-completed radio station, job opportunities, key political appointments and infrastructural projects amongst others.

He then advised youth to remain focused, resolute and take opportunities that come their way seriously.

Commissioner for Works, Rotimi Iliasu, for his part, noted that his ministry understands the infrastructural needs of the region and shared with the participants the various ongoing and completed road projects in the region.

These included the Ilesha Baruba-Gwanara road, Ilesha Township road, Duku Lade Culvert, Tsaragi Market-Batakpan,Tswata Bodzo road Shonga, Emir’s Palace road Gwanara, Shao Township road, Emir’s Palace road Patigi, Gweria Township Road, Kaiama Township Road, Secretariat road, Lafiagi, amongst others in Kwara North.

The programme featured a keynote address, panel discussion, syndicate session, presentation and a host of others.

Present at the occasion are theYakubu Danladi, Speaker KWHA, Commissioner for Work, Rotimi Ilyasu, AGM KWASSIP, Mohammed Brimah, Commissioner for Local Government & Chieftaincy, Aliyu Seifudeen, the SA Political, Mall. Abdullateef Alakawa, Commissioner for Agriculture, Honourable members representing Patigi and Okuta-Yashikira Constituency, the Representative of Emir of Shonga, Asst. State Youth Leader, Alhaji Toyin Ayinla, all Kwara North local Government and ward Youth leaders, Party faithfuls and the general populace.

It will be recalled that the town hall meeting is a state-wide affair. Kwara South and Central will come up shortly.