From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara State Commissioner for Communications, Olabode Towoju, has affirmed the government’s commitment to boosting the digital literacy of the youths as a means of improving the state and providing jobs to the teeming youths.

Towoju said this when some representatives of the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT), an agency under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications, paid a visit to his office Monday.

He added that the administration of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is positively disposed towards keying into partnerships, with relevant bodies, that will help move the state forward.

Towoju said that the requests of the agency will be related to appropriate quarters and stated that the government has been organizing platforms to enhance the digital skills of the youths and assured that the government is interested in partnering with them.

Earlier in his remarks, a Manager of NIGCOMSAT, Engineer Adewale Bello, stated that the agency, which provides satellite communication solutions to an array of customers, would like to work with the state government, as satellite operations are key to telecommunications growth in any state or country.

Bello added that the Agency is interested in training the youths of Kwara State on different aspects of satellite communications and said that they have rendered such services to other states of the federation.