Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described late Abba Kyari as a competent, trusted, loyal, strong right-hand man who promoted, protected and defended the interest of his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, both in good times and adversity.

The Chief of Staff to President Buhari, who died in a Lagos hospital was buried in Abuja on Saturday morning.

In a statement issued by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu to mourn his death described him as one of the closest advisers to President Buhari.

“Even in death, the fond memories and indelible strides Mallam Abba Kyari left on earth will be celebrated for a long time. We remember a cerebral Nigerian who excelled in his private dealings, professional endevours and public service.

“The president has indeed lost a competent, trusted, loyal, strong right-hand man and longtime adviser who promoted, protected and defended his interest in good times and adversity.

“The party condoles with Kyari’s immediate family, the president, leaders and members of the APC and the people and government of Borno State over the painful loss.

“As Mallam Abba Kyari is buried according to Islamic rites, may Almighty Allah be merciful and grant him Aljanat Firdaus,” the statement read.