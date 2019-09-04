Uche Usim, Abuja

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has charged Depot and Area Managers of the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC) to live above board in all their dealings; so as to fit into management’s strategic objective of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE).

The GMD gave the charge at a retreat organized by the Storage Division of NPSC for all Depot Managers, Area Managers and Field Officers drawn from the 21 Depots across the country which held in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said there was no room for the kind of under-hand dealings that were associated with the depots operations in the past, stressing that any personnel caught with any corrupt act would be shown the way out of Corporation without hesitation.

He urged them to report any sleazy transaction to their superior and bring same to his attention if their superior officers failed to take any concrete action to stem such, adding that management was ready to reward staff who carried out their duties with distinction.

Also speaking at the retreat, NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Downstream, Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji, urged the operations staff to carry out their duties with the highest level of ethical standards in or order to break away from the old perception of the depots as centres of sleaze.

The COO reminded them that he had signed a performance bond with the GMD and that the task of fulfilling the terms of the bonds was not just for him but for the entire staff of all the downstream subsidiaries.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director of NPSC, Mr. Luke Anele, urged participants to bare their minds on any issue regarding their various areas of operations, stressing that the retreat was organized to x-ray the situation with the depots.

He urged the field officers to be more operationally-minded to reduce down-time and losses occasioned by the breakdown of equipment, adding that he was aware that they were working under a very challenging environment.

“Your success will be measured by how much of the challenges you are able to surmount,” he charged them.