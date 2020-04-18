Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammed Buhari has paid tribute to his late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, describing him as the best.

This is even as he said he will not be available for condolence visitors, urging instead that prayers be offered for the repose of the soul of the departed Chief of Staff.

Buhari noted Kyari’s enormous sacrifices and contributions, saying it contributed to the success of his politics and administration and to the overall development of the nation.

The President used the sad event to reiterate strict observance of the social distancing rules as prescribed by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the Federal Ministry of Health, and other safe hygiene practices as advised by relevant health authorities.

Buhari conveyed his deep appreciation to foreign leaders and all Nigerians, from whom a stream of messages have been reaching him over this irreparable loss.

The President’s tribute reads: