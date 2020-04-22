Okwe Obi, Abuja

President of Bethsaida Town Care Outreach, a Non-governmental Organisation, Dr Sam Eluka, has described Mallam Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Mohammadu Buhari, as one who was committed to good and transparent governance in Nigeria.

The late Chief of Staff died in a private hospital in Lagos after contracting Coronavirus.

Eluka, who stated this in a statement yesterday added that his death was a huge loss not just to his family and the presidency but, to the country.

He further commiserated with President Buhari, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, his immediate family, the people of Nigeria, urging them to take heart.

“The death of the late Abba Kyari is a huge loss not just to his family and the presidency but, to the government and the nation.

“He was an astute administrator and a great patriot who dedicated his life to the service of the nation.

“Abba Kyari will be remembered for his commitment to good governance, transparency, due process and patriotism.

“We pray almighty God to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest. We also pray that God will give his family, the President, government and the people of Nigeria the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.