From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

As the country awaits NDLEA’s outcome of investigation and prosecution of the cartel culpable in the cocaine deal allegedly involving Policeman Abba Kyari, a civil society group says the police must apply caution.

“There is no need for distraction; Nigerians have tremendous confidence in the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) under the leadership of Gen. Buba Marwa and we have been assured that they will not spare anyone found complicit in the 25kg cocaine burst,” says Adopt A Goal Initiative in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Ariyo-Dare Atoye.

“We wish to call on the Inspector-General of Police to guarantee the cooperation of the service and ensure that the NDLEA is allowed to independently investigate the Abba Kyari drug saga without any interference.

“The people of Nigeria and our foreign partners do not want any inter-agency rivalry to undermine the process of investigating this high profile crime.

“We also want the IGP to investigate a report in the media that some top Police officers have attempted to shield the suspended deputy commissioner of police from arrest and probe.

“We, however, hope that this unpalatable development will provide an opportunity for the Police Authorities to look inward to sanitise its own system and uproot any other existing drug cartel,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Adopt A Goal Initiative is optimistic that the NDLEA is becoming the most proactive and leading Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Africa.

“We are confident that under the leadership of Gen. Marwa the agency will become one of the best in the world, and it would contribute significantly to creating and maintaining a positive image for Nigeria,” the group said.