The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Oyo State Council, has described the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, as a big blow to the Presidency and Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Oyo State NLC Chairman, Bayo Titilola-Sodo, stated this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ibadan.

Titilola-Sodo said it was saddened as humanity to lose a life particularly with this ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

The state NLC Chairman said that Kyari’s death was a big blow to the Presidency and Nigeria in general considering the role he play in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the last four an half years.

“The lessons we should learn is that God is the giver and the taker of lives and nobody should think he or she is absolute of death.

“We should remember that whatever we have done in life will remain and continue to speak for us after our death.

“Some people may see Kyari in bad light while others may see him as hero but the absolute thing is that he has played his role and he is no more,” Titilola-Sodo said.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and protect the families he left behind.

The NLC Chairman called on Nigerians to keep to the protocols of Coronavirus and maintain personal hygiene, saying the virus has not respect for any individual.

“Oyo State that we are, is in a territory of uncertainty and base on this we should do whatever we can to conform with the rules and order of the state government.

“We should also use our local herbs like bitter leaves and others to boost our immunity,”Titilola-Sodo said. (NAN)