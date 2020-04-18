Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the auspecies of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has warned that the death of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has necessitated a united action against the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a statement its chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, issued in Abuja, the PGF described Kyari’s death as a big loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

While reaffirming its support to the laudable initiatives of the President Buhari-led government to the scourge, PGF also urged all Nigerians, regardless of political, religious, ethnic, social status to support the federal government’s efforts in the fight against the deadly virus.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihin rajiun. We received the death of Mallam Abba Kyari with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah

(SWT) for a life well blessed. We, the PGF, join the family, President Buhari and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Mallam Abba Kyari.

“His death is a loss to the nation and

the Nigerian progressive community. We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May

Allah reward all the good work of Mallam Abba, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind.

“Kyari’s death is a further call on all Nigerians to be united in the fight

against the spread of COVID-19. As Progressive Governors, we, on this sad day, hereby re-affirm our unconditional support to the laudable initiatives of the President Buhari-led Federal Government.

“We call on all Nigerians, irrespective of our political, religious, ethnic, social status or any other differences, to support the Federal Government in the fight against this deadly virus.

“We also call on all Nigerians to observe all the social distancing measures and stay safe as we salute all our frontline medical personnel under the leadership of our Federal Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“May God continue to guide our country and the world to succeed to bring to an immediate end this world pandemic. May the soul of Mallam Abba Kyari rest in peace!,” the statement read.