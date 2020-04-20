Magnus Eze, Enugu

Elder statesman and second republic Governor of old Anambra State Jim Nwobodo said on Monday that the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has truncated continuity in the Buhari administration.

The former sports minister stated this in the condolence message he gave in Enugu, describing Kyari’s death as a huge loss to the country and one that has created a vacuum.

“It has truncated continuity in government and we send condolences to the president, the presidency and the federal government because it’s not a loss to one person.

“I think that the president will be so much affected because he will now be forced to retool the cabinet and the workforce to the presidency. So, I send my condolences to the Abba Kyari family, [and] the President, for the loss of this high profile person,” Nwobodo said.

He also noted that the death has made it imperative for people to comply with all the prescriptions outlined for containing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), saying that the disease was not a joke.