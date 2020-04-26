Australian tennis player, Nick Kyrgios, does not feel that a merger between the ATP and WTA would be good for the game.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Billy Jean King have in the past called for an ATP-WTA merger due to the belief that bringing the running of the game under one umbrella would be good for tennis in the long-run.

On Wednesday, Federer gave his voice to the idea by tweeting: “Just wondering….. am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one?

“It probably should have happened a long time ago, but, maybe, now is really the time. These are tough times in every sport and we can come out of this with two weakened bodies or one stronger body,” Federer wrote.

Federer’s suggestion was supported by Rafael Nadal, who wrote: “Hey @rogerfederer as you know per our discussions, I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men’s and women’s tennis in one only organisation.