Moses Akaigwe

Land Rover’s ‘go anywhere’ premium compact SUV, the Discovery Sport, has been enhanced with latest technologies, new levels of interior quality and increased space for families with a spirit of adventure. The latest addition to the Discovery family is now available in sub-Sahara Africa.

New vehicle architecture ensures the fastest-selling Land Rover ever produced is now more technologically-advanced and versatile than ever, keeping its occupants safe and comfortable in all conditions.

With new features and the very latest technology, the new Discovery Sport delivers superior interior space and refinement, while its optional 5+2 interior features a new infotainment interface with the latest connectivity, plus a more flexible seating arrangement with up to 24 combinations for enhanced versatility in optional seven seat configuration.

The new body is 13 per cent stiffer than its predecessor, with rigidly-mounted subframes that reduce noise and vibration intrusion into the cabin, improving comfort and providing maximum safety in the event of a collision.

Trademark Discovery design cues, including the clamshell bonnet, rising beltline and tapered roof remain, but the new model is a bold exterior evolution. The proportions have been optimised to project a more striking visual with new signature LED headlamps at the front and rear, alongside a new front grille and bumpers.

Inside, the arrival of the digital Touch Pro infotainment system and the introduction of more premium materials throughout transforms the cabin to create a high quality yet practical space. New seats across each of the three rows provide improved comfort and versatility, thanks to the second row 40:20:40 split fold and slide functionality, boosting the possible number of seat combinations to 24 and covering every eventuality – be it the school run or family road trip.

The new Discovery Sport is available in sub-Sahara African markets in Base and S trim levels, or sportier R-Dynamic variants in S, SE and HSE trim which feature Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels, unique front and rear bumpers and Shadow Atlas script on the bonnet and tailgate. In Nigeria, Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are provided by Coscharis Motors Ltd.

The Discovery Sport makes the most of its compact exterior dimensions with a versatile interior that has been enhanced to optimise interior space, provide improved small item stowage across all three rows and a 20 per cent increase in fuel tank capacity (up to 65-litres).

With the option of Land Rover’s Activity Key, a wearable waterproof wristband that allows customers to lock and unlock the vehicle without using the traditional keyfob, the compact SUV is more usable than ever and designed to take your family further. The Activity Key is an ideal solution for adventure hunters who may enjoy sports such as surfing or mountain biking where a conventional key may get lost or damaged.

Designed to meet the digital demands of a modern family, the latest Discovery Sport is available with a ClearSight Rear View mirror that transforms into a video screen at the flick of a switch to display what is behind the vehicle in crisp high definition. Offering a wider (50-degree) field of vision and superior visibility in low light conditions from a camera mounted above the rear window, the mirror ensures rear visibility is not compromised by second row passengers or bulky items in the boot.

ClearSight Ground View technology has been introduced to help drivers navigate high city centre kerbs or tackle rough terrain by projecting camera imagery that offers a virtual 180-degree view beneath the vehicle onto the touchscreen. Effectively making the bonnet invisible, this is the realisation of Land Rover’s Transparent Bonnet technology, first previewed in 2014.

Wireless charging for compatible mobile devices is introduced for the first time within the lower centre console, while a 4G WiFi hotspot, alongside USB and 12-volt connectivity points on every row, ensure passengers remain charged and connected. Second and third row occupants also benefit from individual heating and ventilation controls to make the space more comfortable.