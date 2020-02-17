The La Casera Company Plc. has unveiled three new variants of its Bold soft drinks, in addition to existing Bitter Lemon flavour.

In its bid to ensure that its consumers continue to be uniquely refreshed, the company launched the Orange, Tropical and Ginger variants of the iconic drink to the admiration of guests. The company also awarded cash gifts to its esteemed partners for their support and loyalty.

Impressed by the sterling performance of its trade partners in 2019, the company showered cash gifts to its loyal distributors, spread across the company’s trade regions of Lagos, West, East and North.

The company rewarded over 500 of its dealers in categories ranging from N100,000 each to N5million.

At the twin event, which took place in Lagos, Managing Director of the company, Mr. Chinedum Okereke,commended the dealers,at the Partners’ conference and award, a yearly event, which witnessed a huge turnout of distributors from across the country, saying they define the company.

He explained that the need to appreciate the partners who had stayed with the company through thick and thin, necessitated the conference for partnership for more growth.

Okereke eulogised the dealers who had stayed with the company through its 19 years of existence, adding that since they never gave up on the company through out the period of its economic challenge, the company was interested in their business.

“Because you are interested in us. We want to grow together as we grow to the next level. We want to reward you, recognise you and unveil the good we have for you.”

Unveiling the bold drinks, Okereke said the addition of the new variants was the company’s response to the quest of its esteemed consumers, who have continued to enjoy Bold since it was first launched.

“The heart of our operations is innovation driven by our desire to continuously satisfy our consumers. Today, we are fulfilling our promise to our consumers, which is to always be there to satisfy their thirst and their taste whenever they think of refreshing themselves.”