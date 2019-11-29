Henry Akubuiro

The second edition of La Florainson (The Bloom 2) will tee off at the upscale Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos, tomorrow, Saturday, November 30. It will run till December 6, 2019.

Just as it did last year, it will be a convergence of art masters who have put in over 30 years in the industry and are still upping the ante as with the passage of time. season come and go and these veterans artists evince mastery.

Leading the elite artists to La Florainson II is the doyen of Nigerian art, Bruce Onobrakpeya. Others include Bunmi Babatunde, Segun Aiyesan, Sam Ovraiti, Duke Asidire, Abiodun Olaku, Edosa Ogiugo, Gerry Nnubia, Joes Essien and Ato Arinze.

Others are Gab Awusa, Alex Nwokolo, John Oyedemi, Joshua Mmesirionye, Moses Unokwah, Sam Ebohon, Dominique Zinkpe, Zinno Orara, Fidelis Odogwu, Diseye Tantua and Rueben Ugbine.

La Floraison II is the celebration of nature’s beauty and splendour. The artworks to be exhibited interpret, explore and present themes and concepts related to living unbounded lives. Like life, these works are simple and complex and capture many forms, shapes, sizes, materials, patterns and connections in visual narrative.

All these renowned artists are considered in Nigerian art quarters as masters, for most of them have, apart from being consistent for over three decades, have developed unique and aesthetics which have stood them out from the crowd and attracted increasing followings.

At the apex of the totem pole is the legendary artist, Bruce Onabrakpeya, whose career spans over five decades. This group of artists featuring in this exhibition are not just revered on the beat but have become social influencers, mentors and advocates.

Looking at the artworks on parade, they manifest an intrinsic crossover from traditional to contemporary art, a skill that has impressed on global art connoisseurs, in their various exhibitions across the world. They have achieved this feat by brilliant fidelity to their traditional roots, while also playing in the contemporary art genre, with confident bold strokes and colours.

La Floraison, therefore, brings these artists together to show their diverse expressions, with a unique way of seeing the people and places around them.

Over the years, Alexis Galleries has formed a bond with the needy and the downtrodden and, each time an exhibition is hosted there, it links up with groups and NGOS to benefit from it. It is an art of charity that has become a hallmark, of which the Nigerian society is always indebted with gratitude.

Hence, part of the proceeds will be, this time, donated to the Bakhita Villa project in Lagos, which helps to save and rehabilitate women victims of human trafficking upon return to Nigeria. Under the congregation’s management and operations, the space house women and children, providing them with a safe space and human and professional support to rebuild their lives.

The exhibition is supported by Pepsi, Tiger, Indomie, Mikano, Delta Airline, Cool World, UPS, Cobranet, Cool FM, Wazobia FM/TV, Art Café and The Homestores Limited.