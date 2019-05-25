Nigeria national-teamer Samuel Chukwueze has been named among the top twelve best young talents in LaLiga Santander for the 2018-2019 season.

The Villarreal winger joined Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr, Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Hernandez and Valencia’s Gonçalo Guedes on the illustrious list published by the official website of La Liga.

Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganes), Marc Cucurella (SD Eibar), Pedro Porro (Girona), Junior Firpo (Real Betis), Oscar Melendo (RCD Espanyol) and Brais Mendez (RC Celta) also made the cut.

On Chukwueze, they wrote : ‘’Samuel Chukwueze (22-05-1999) is another exciting frontman, and like the Brazilian he was his club’s shining light for much of 2018/19. A talented dribbler, he possesses real maturity for his age and also has an eye for goal.’’

The Diamond Academy product made his La Liga debut against Levante in November 2018 and finished the season with 26 appearances under his belt, scoring five goals.

Chukwueze is the youngest player named to Nigeria’s 25-man provisional roster for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.