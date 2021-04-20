Samuel Chukwueze smashed in his first career double to guide Villarreal to a convincing 5-1 win away to local rivals Levante at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in a La Liga clash on Sunday night.

Sergio Postigo’s own goal and a Gerard Moreno effort gave the visitors the lead, but Mickael Malsa reduced the deficit for Levante all inside the opening 21 minutes of the encounter.

Chukwueze then seized the game by its neck just past the hour mark, sweeping the ball past goalkeeper Aitor to make it 3-1. The ex-Golden Eaglets hero then completed his brace in the 75th-minute shortly after another Levante own goal on a history-making night for the youngster.

And according to Opta, Chukwueze is the youngest Nigerian to score a brace in La Liga in the 21st century.

La Liga acknowledged that excellent record-setting display on their official Twitter account, as they celebrated Chukwueze’s feat.

Apart from his two goals, Chukwueze was mainly unplayable in the 81 minutes he was on the pitch. The exciting winger took 18 touches, completing 81 per cent of his passes, winning seven duels, notching five successful dribbles while getting eight shots away.

The Nigerian lad will hope to keep up his brilliant performance levels when Villarreal next face Deportivo Alavés on April 21, before hosting Arsenal in the semifinals of the Europa League.