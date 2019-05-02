Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is thrilled by the progress of some players discovered at the 2017 NPFL/ La Liga U-15 Tournament into the Golden Eaglets team that came fourth in the just concluded Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

This was disclosed by Mallam Shehu Dikko, the second Vice President of the NFF and Chairman of League Management Company, who added that the partnership between the LMC and La Liga is to create platforms that will develop Nigerian young players into playing for NPFL clubs, national teams like the U-17, U-20, U-23, the Super Eagles and possibly for clubs abroad. He stated that the federation was satisfied with the trio of Akinkunmi Amoo, Olakunle Olusegun and Shedrack Tanko that featured for the Eaglets at the cadet AFCON.

“We are happy that some of the players that featured at the first edition of NPFL/La Liga U-15 tournament are already making progress. Some of them are in the U-17 national team and it shows that the players are developing and taking their game to the next level. We want to have more players progress to the next level of their careers,” Dikko told thenff.com

“We are also interested in seeing these players feature for some NPFL clubs as well. We want to see these players progress to play for U-17, U-20, U-23 and in the Super Eagles. If we are consistently doing this, the future of Nigeria football is very bright.

“That is the plan all over the world. You can see players developing at the UEFA U-21 Champions League and Premier League U-21 and the LMC started with U-15, hoping that in the future, we will move to other age levels with our partnership with La Liga,” he said.