Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The leadership of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) yesterday released the schedule for the NPFL/La Liga U-15 semi-final clashes, fixing today as date for the encounter between Kwara United vs Delta Force and Katsina United vs Sunshine Stars for the FIFA Goal Project of the Abuja National stadium Package B.

Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko, who released the schedule at the media parley in Abuja, said that the finals between the losers and winners of the semi final encounter will take place on Sunday afternoon and evening, warning that there is no price money attached to winners.

“By way of educating people on what we want to achieve, you recall that under the regulations of the Nigeria Professional league, all clubs are supposed to have a youth football development league, to be part of the system.

We have partnership with La Liga for financial, technical and developmental programme, which has been very good, exceptional and supportive to us.

“We have achieved so much from the first edition in 2016 till date. We have achieved many milestones that everybody can be proud of.”