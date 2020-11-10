La Mode Magazine, a leading fashion brand in Nigeria, is set to hold the second season of its new and innovative reality competition, ‘FashMode Reality Show’

In a statement, Monday, by the Magazine Founder, Sandra Odige, registration for the event has commenced and it’s expected to close on November 26.

According to her, 30 contestants are expected to compete for the winner takes all grand prices, which are worth over N15 million

“FashMode is a Fashion and Modelling reality TV show that looks to showcase and promote upcoming fashion entrepreneurs and models.

“#FashMode2.0 will seek to promote the all-round talent, creativity and professionalism of emerging fashion designers and aspiring models, whilst also promote the idea of building a solid relationship between the designer and the model who will showcase their designs.

“This season is even bigger as it will see, not 24 but 30 contestants battle it out for over N15 million worth of prizes up for grabs.

“This season also comes with a twist, and unlike last season where the competition had two winners (one fashion designer and one model), this season will be a one-winner-takes-all contest, with the aim of seeking out and harnessing the individual talents and potentials in each of the contestants.

“The winner gets N3 million cash, Gift prizes worth over N10 million, a trip to Dubai, multi-million naira worth of endorsement deals, and much more interesting surprise prizes that will be revealed during the course of the show.

“Registration is currently on-going, visit www.lamodespot.com for registration details

“Follow @lamodemag, or @fashmode_ng on Instagram or email [email protected] for more information.

“Registration is free and open till November 26th, 2020.”