La Mode Magazine, a leading fashion brand in Nigeria, has kicked started an awareness campaign for its 2021 Green October Event, themed ‘Disability Rights and Equality’.

According to a statement, Thursday, by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), La Mode Magazine, Mrs. Sandra Odige, the October event is a La Mode Magazine and La Mode Magazine Disability Foundation initiative consisting of charity, fashion show and award event that creates awareness for persons with disabilities.

Odige, noted that this year’s edition, being the 7th edition, would take place on October 1, being Nigeria’s independence day celebration.

“The event will be televised on both Local and International TV stations, as well as social media platforms, and it’s also very much opened for sponsorship, bookings and participation via the following means, [email protected], @lamodemag, @greenoctoberevent, and @lamodemagazinefoundation on Instagram. Or visit www.lamodespot.com for more information.”

