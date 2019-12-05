Doris Obinna

Testing laboratory analysts in Nigeria will benefit a lot from certification of IPAN-SoTLAN Performance System by the International Accreditation Service (IAS), says the Registrar/CEO of the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN), Mr. Aliyu Angara.

On the significance of certification by the international body based in the United States, at the IPAN 28th mandatory continuous professional development workshop held in Lagos, Angara said the competence and experience of Testing Laboratory Analysts in Nigeria would be better appreciated and recognised internationally.

According to him, the certification of IPAN-SoTLAN Performance System by IAS will give credibility and competency to every analysis carried out by accredited testing laboratory analysts accredited by IPAN. And it will assist in IPAN’s resolve to sanitise the profession.

“IAS is the world body that recognises that apart from certifying existing laboratories, individuals must also be accredited. Every analyst, every professional in the laboratory should be accredited in recognised and listed areas.

“If you are accredited to carry out water analysis, if you are accredited to carry out food analysis etc., you are expected to demonstrate your high level of competency according to international standards and best practices. That is why a body such as IPAN-SoTLAN Performance System has been formed.”

“For now we have about three or four of such accreditations. And we hope to build on that gradually. Eventually, as an individual you are now prepared internationally to carry out different kinds of analysis,” he concluded.

He further explained that the workshop focused on salient requirements for achieving greater success of laboratory practices with relevant emphasis on laboratory quality system, standards and regulation; pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; oil and gas, among others.

He charged IPAN members are to be more determined, articulate, and aggressive in catching up with new ideas, technologies/methods and strategies for achieving better results and overcoming challenges associated with the present dynamism in technological advancements.