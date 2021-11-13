From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman of Labana Rice Mill,Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Abba Aliero has said that the company’s farm of 10,000 hectares located Bugudo local government area of the state has settled the herdsmen in the area by providing grazing field for their 20,000 cattle during dry season after harvest.

Aliero who stated this while speaking with newsmen after inspected the farm explained that,the peaceful coexistence and improved economic fortune among the people in the riverine communities have been identified to be among the achievements of Labana Farms in Bagudo local government area.

He said: ” since the establishment of the farm in 2015, the fulani Community based in the area have settled down, rearing their over 20,000 cattle with the grasses and left over after harvest for four months of the dry season in the 10,000 hectares of the farm.

” They have stopped from going far to feed their animals which resulted to peaceful coexistence among the fulani and farmers in the community” .

Aliero revealed that the farming community in the area have also been provided with farming inputs and allowed to use part of the prepared land in addition to their own for production of rice twice a year which Labana Rice Mills buys at prevailing Market price.

He explained that although, the idea behind establishment of Labana Rice Farm was to serve as a raw materials feeder to Labana Rice Mills, the support being given to the community have contributed to peace and economic development of the people.

While speaking on the proposed partnership with the Government of the Republic of Benin for large scale Rice production in the neighbouring country, the Chairman said the memorandum of understanding on the proposal are being considered by a joint committee of Labana Rice Mills and Government of Benin for submission to the Federal Government of Nigeria for endorsement.

According to him, ” i am optimistic that the Federal government will gladly endorse it in view of its envisaged socioeconomic impact on the country’s economy”.

