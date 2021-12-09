From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A Nigeria indigenous Rice Mills, Labana Rice Mills, has acquired 30,000 hectares of land in Benin Republic for rice cultivation.

The General Manager of the company, whose headquaters is located in Kebbi state, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Zuru, confirmed this in statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “a total of 30,000 hectares of farm land are being made available in Benin Republic for Labana Rice Mills for cultivation of rice.

“In addition, before the land is sorted out, the company will finance farmers in the country through the government to produce 20,000 metric tones of paddy rice in 2022 dry season farming”.

Zuru explained that, “these resolutions were made during a joint meeting of Beninois government’s officials with Labana Rice Mills delegation at Contonou, last weekend”. He said that, the meeting with the Labana delegation, was led by its Chairman, Abubakar Abbah Adamu Aliero, which was chaired by the Minister of Agriculture of Benin Republic, Mr. Gaston Dossouhoui.

Zuru quoted the Minister of Benin Republic to have disclosed that, “ the decision of the government to provide the farmland to Labana Rice Mills was part of the partnership arrangement which was informed by the report from the committee that visited Labana Rice Mills and Labana rice farm in Kebbi State”.

“The report has convinced the government of Benin Republic that Labana Rice Mills has the capacity to be a reliable partner in agriculture”, he said.

In his brief remarks, the Chairman of Labana Rice Mills, Abubakar Abbah Adamu Aliero expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence the government has in Labana Rice Mills and indeed the government and people of Nigeria.

