In recent times, Nigeria has been facing several security challenges such as violent crimes, kidnapping, insurgency, militancy, ethnic and religious conflicts, and political assassinations. Majorly, Nigerian youths have been used for these illicit acts, perhaps due to high rates of poverty and unemployment. However, checking these vices gave birth to two vibrant youthful associations —Youth Advancement Initiative, YAI and Coalition of Nigerian Youth on Security and Safety Affairs, CONSAYASS— to re-orientate and reposition Nigeria youths on how they can be more useful politically in nation building and be part of Nigerian security system as far as that industry is concerned.

These objectives tally with that of young entrepreneur, Dr Olabisi Akanbi. For the Labo Business Group CEO, he has at different fora advocated that the government at all levels, NGO, private bodies and individuals should put hands in place to package sustainable programmes to empower the youth to curb the unemployment in Nigeria. In appreciation of this noble recommendation, CONYSSA, led by its national coordinator, Ade Mario Emmanuel, in conjunction with YAI has inducted Akanbi as an ambassador of their respective associations. The amiable entrepreneur was presented with a recognition plaque by the two associations during the International Youth Day Summit held at Gowon Estate, Lagos on Friday 13 August 2021.