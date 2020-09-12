Among many youths in Nigeria, there is one name who commands instant recognition when mentioned: Olabisi Akanbi. The Chief Executive Officer, Labo Business Group, has used his wealth, time and talents to create many jobs for hundreds of youths within the real estate, entertainment, automobile, public relations and other sectors. And the dude is not stopping yet. In recognition of his good deeds, he has been honoured for his support for the youth development and talents in Nigeria. The young real estate guru was recognized by various students’ bodies for his philanthropy and support for the creative industry in Nigeria. Akanbi was recently presented with various awards by the trio of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Congress of Nigerian Youth (CONYO) and the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS). While making the presentation, Comrade Showunmi Emmanuel, the Zonal Treasurer of National Association of Nigeria Students, South West commended him for his endless service to the nation particularly in the area of job creation and employment of many Nigerian youths. On his own part, Ambassador Abd’Mumeen Ibraheem, National Chairman, Congress of Nigerian Youth (CONYO) while presenting Icon of Excellence in Leadership Award and Certificate of Excellent Business Development to him, said the body singled him out because of his entrepreneurship skills.

Akanbi, who is also the founder of Labo Entertainment, has also created a huge impact in the entertainment industry. Since 2004 he floated his entertainment company, he has literally breathed life to the talents of many artists who seek support for their breakthrough. Recently, he signed to his label a fast-rising artiste, Dotman whom he gave a new lease of life. He has also helped anchor the career of several other artists including Konga, Sideone, Ecoman and Smapee. Describing his recognitions as a pat on the back, he restated his commitment to continue to impact the society especially through Labo Foundation and Labo Entertainment.