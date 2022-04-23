Man about town and businessman, Dr. Olabisi Akanbi is stealthily leaving a big mark on the sands of time given his passion and mission to make a worldwide impact in the society with his immense support for the less-privileged, youths and students.

Akanbi, aside from his achievement as a young Nigerian entrepreneur with unusual business acumen, he is fast gaining a reputation for his genuine philanthropic and charitable gestures. And garlands were coming his way from left to right as a reward. During the Easter weekend, the CEO of Labo Business Group through his LABO Foundation and Rescue Nigeria’s Future Leaders Initiatives (RNFLI) chose to celebrate the festive season by touching lives of over 1000 less privileged both in Lagos and Ogun State.

The young entrepreneur also visited the Special Correctional Centre for Boys in Oregun, Lagos where he also donated food and gift items to the inmates. For the unassuming Epe, Lagos-born Akanbi, making money in and of itself, is not the be-all and end-all. To him, money ought to serve a positive purpose and fulfil a need in the society -one of the reasons he’s always having something new up his sleeve that will impact the Nigerian youths and the economy as a whole. At a point, the fast-rising 37-year old real estate mogul wants to help groom home grown talents for a global showcase. And as a mark of seriousness, a subsidiary of his group —LABO Entertainment— brought many creative talents together and helped mould them into wave-making artists.

