From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Minority caucus in the House of Representatives has said that workers in the country deserve better working conditions and welfare package.

Consequently, the caucus, in a statement by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on Sunday, charged the federal government to initiate more worker-friendly policies for capacity building, as well as incentives to further enhance productivity of workers.

The opposition lawmakers also charged the government to resolve all issue surrounding the lingering industrial dispute between it and workers in public universities in the country.

The caucus, while congratulating Nigerian workers, on the occasion of this year’s Workers Day celebration, expressed dismay thar the workers are allegedly observing the day, in “agony and despair”.

“The Minority Caucus insists that given their long-standing patriotism, sacrifices and dedication to the development of our nation in spite of the odds, the Nigerian workers deserve a better welfare package,” the lawmakers noted.

According to them, if the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government curbs its alleged ” wastefulness and imbibe prudent management of our economy, it can indeed spare a better deal for the workers and enhance their welfare; an entitlement they truly deserve.

“The Caucus also urges the Federal Government and all stakeholders to urgently resolve the issues surrounding the lingering industrial action by lecturers in public universities in the country. ..

“On our part, our caucus assures that we will continue to initiate and give legislative backing to efforts tailored toward improving on the welfare and productivity of the workers.”