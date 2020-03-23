Tony John, Port Harcourt

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have declared indefinite strike in Rivers State.

NLC Chairperson, Beatrice Itubo, announced the strike yesterday after an emergency meeting in Port Harcourt, saying it would take effect from 12 midnight (yesterday).

She said the decision to declare the strike bordered on unresolved minimum wage issue.

The NLC chairperson called on the members to boycott work, as their demands were yet to be met.

She said the earlier seven days ultimatum given by labour leaders on non-implementation of minimum wage was not respondent to.

She said: “The organised labour in Rivers State is hereby mandating the workers that by 12 midnight today (yesterday), all workers should proceed to an indefinite strike.

“Everybody should sit at home. Nobody should go to the place of work, so that we can press on our demand. We should tell others that the strike is commencing by 12 midnight.”

Similarly, TUC Chairman, Austin Jonah, has declared that there was no going back on the strike. He also urged TUC members to sit at home.

Other labour leaders at the meeting also promised to paralyse business activities irrespective of the coronavirus pandemic.