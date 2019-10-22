James Ojo, Abuja

The organised labour team to the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), which concluded negotiations on the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage, has demanded payment of arrears of salaries.

Anchaver Simon and Alade Bashir Lawal of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), who led Labour to the JNPSNC, in a statement yesterday, warned that refusal to pay arrears could open a fresh chapter of agitation by workers.

The JNPSNC, with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, and Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, negotiated a peaceful resolution of the logjam over the adjustment of the N30,000 minimum wage, which was signed into law six months ago.

President Muhmmadu Buhari had, on April 18, signed a bill passed by the National Assembly that specified N30,000 as the minimum pay a worker could earn monthly in Nigeria.

Implementation was delayed when the Federal Government came up with the consequential adjustment of the percentage of increase for federal workers on levels 07 and above.

The labour movement kicked against the government offer and threatened industrial action, until a truce was reached last week Friday.

Commending government and representatives to the peace meeting the TUC reminded government of the need to avoid steps that could lead to labour threatening industrial disharmony.

“We wish to advise that, since the 2019 national minimum wage was signed into Law by Mr. President on April 18, 2019, the implementation should start from that date so as not to trigger off another avoidable round of agitation by public service employees and their trade unions,” the union emphasised in the statement.

The union praised the labour minister for urging all employers covered by the 2019 National Minimum Wage Act to commence payment and his charge to the trade unions to declare trade disputes against such employers at the ministry or drag them to the National Industrial Court.

TUC commended the roles of the leadership of the TUC, the NLC and the ministers in ensuring a successful negotiation with the government team, led by the acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan.

It expressed the hope that all sides at the negotiation had learnt some lessons that would enable them avoid similar mistakes in future, including attempts by some fifth columnist on the government side to derail collective bargaining process.

“We are also glad that government has taken note of the need for a general salary review in the public service. We are looking forward to this review and we hope that the Federal Government will keep to its promise, which was made during the negotiation of consequent adjustment,” the union said.