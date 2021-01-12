From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State former Commissioner for Establishment and Special Duties, Didi Adodo, reportedly died in the early hours of yesterday in Benin.

Until his demise, Comrade Adodo was the General Secretary of the Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN). He was also a former General Secretary of the United Labour Congress (ULC).

A source close to the family said the two-time commissioner under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole became ill less than a week ago of an undisclosed ailment.

“He died this morning. He had been ill for some time but recovered and then the ailment relapsed a few days ago. As we speak we are making necessary arrangements so that he will be buried in Iruekpen in Esan West local government area”, the source said.

Reacting to his death yesterday, ex- Comrade governor Adams Oshiomhole and former National Chairman of the APC, described it as a personal loss.

“I received with sadness and a deep sense of personal loss, the passing of Comrade Didi Adodo in the early hours of today. Didi has been a dear friend of mine for decades, a comrade who walked side by side with me in the trenches during my struggles for nigerian workers and only recently, Commissioner for Establishment and Special Duties under my administration as governor of Edo State.

“When I got information that he was hospitalised, I immediately called him on Sunday 10th January 2021, conversed with him about his condition and wished him quick recovery. Little did I know that it would be my last conversation with this great but humble personality.

“On behalf of my family, I extend our sincere condolences to the entire Adodo family of Iruekpen, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State. May the soul of Didi rest in peace”, Oshiomhole said in a statement issued by his Senior Media aide, Victor Oshioke.