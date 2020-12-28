By Bimbola Oyesola, [email protected]

Organised Labour in Nigeria under the umbrella of the IndustriALL Global Union, Nigeria Council has called for Federal Government’s immediate intervention to initiate sustainable policies for promoting industrial development.

The unions comprising of National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE), National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and Steel and Engineering Workers Union of Nigeria (SEWUN) argued that there were so many policies negatively affecting industrialisation in Nigeria.

The unions noted that Nigeria urgently needed to industrialise by evolving good economic and industrial practices that would encourage investment culture of individuals.

Chairperson, IndustriALL Global Union, Nigeria Council, Babatunde Olatunji, speaking at the weekend on the union’s findings and views after familiarisation visit to the Dangote Refinery site and Fertilizer plant at the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos, said infrastructural amenities needed to be created sufficiently and efficiently to facilitate and accelerate industrial development.

According to him, it was an integral part of the country’s economy growth and development.

Olatunji, who is also the National President of National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE) urged the Federal Government to also increase local production of manufactured goods as it would lessen dependence on foreign goods.

While eulogising Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on his efforts towards industrialising Nigeria, and by extension, Africa, Olatunji said the union has recommended him for Industrial Development Ambassador (IDA) Award by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

He said the visit to the Dangote Refinery was in tandem with promotion of sustainable industrial policy goal of IndustriALL Global Union, and also in furtherance of commemorating 2020 Africa Industrialisation Day.

The labour leader expressed that the refinery would bring back the fame of Nigeria among the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), uplift Nigeria’s status from petroleum exporting country and capable of employing about 300,000 workers.

Corroborating Olatunji, Vice President, IndustriALL Global Union (IGU), Africa, Issa Aremu, stated that for Africa to move forward, Africa must trade on goods produced locally to stimulate competitiveness within the region.

Ahead of the Jan 1, 2021 takeoff of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Aremu said Africa must Industrialise to achieve this without relying on International markets.

However, for Africa to achieve effective industrialisation, the IGU Africa head, said it was pertinent that adequate electricity supply, good roads, water and security infrastructure must be provided.

He said there is urgent need to address insecurity lapses in the country, adding that insecurity is becoming a threat to industrialisation and also a threat to a successful realisation of the AfCFTA.

“Whether we are going to develop or not depends on our ability to provide security for all,” he maintained.