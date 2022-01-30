From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has advised beneficiaries of the skills training and empowerment programmes of the Federal Government to desist from selling machines and other tools given to them to practice skills and create employment.

The minister further noted that even though all training and empowerment schemes were for every Nigerian, his party members would benefit more.

Ngige, who stated this during the second phase of the Ministry’s Empowerment Scheme in Awka, Anambra State, at the weekend, said the programme would train and empower 3000 youths from each of the thirty-six states of the Federation and the FC T.

He urged the beneficiaries to put the items to good use and justify the efforts of the Ministry which has spent over N50 million on them.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Ngige’s media team in Abuja.

“The era when beneficiaries leave the venue only to sell these items is gone. Go and use them to practice the skills you have been taught, employ yourselves and others. Where you have an existing business, use them for expansion and lift more people out of poverty. We have a monitoring team and we will involve the security agencies over any case of diversion of the machines,’ the minister said.

“Time is also gone when we all queue up for white-collar jobs. They are not even available anymore. The global trend is now on blue-collar jobs, with skills in information and technology which is a very wide area, in others like mechanics and mechatronics, in creativity such as designing and making of wears, building technology as in POP making, screeding, carpentry and woodworks and most importantly, in multiple value chains in agriculture.

“This empowerment programme for which we are here gathered is therefore for those who will use these items to create wealth, further their businesses – those trained as unisex hairdressers, crop farmers and those who process the harvests of yams, maize, cassava and millet and so on. That’s the reason we have here, water-pumping machines for small irrigation, generators to power small shops, as well as industrial grinders and thrashers that process harvests.

“As the planting season approaches, we are giving more attention to agricultural tools in line with the emphasis of the Federal Government on self-sufficiency in food production. So, in the next phase, there will be more agricultural tools to enhance farming and create more employment.

“Luckily in the state, we have two specialist skills training centres at Alor and Ifite-Dunu. Both centres will be holding a series of training by March with certificates, issued at the end of each session. And this qualifies one for empowerment from the Ministry or from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Of course, the NDE, our parastatal, will start its programme soon and more people will be keyed in through the Skills Department in my Ministry.

“The training and the empowerment scheme is for all Nigerians but I belong to a political party and that’s my primary constituency. So, members of our party will benefit more. Phase three and four of the programme will hold before the end of the year,” he added.

On the renewed pressure over the 2023 presidential race from party members, who in their speeches at the event, insisted that the April 2022 date he already set to convey his decision was far, Ngige pleaded that he needed the remaining months for further consultation.

“Easter is around the corner and that’s in April. There will be another event of this sort and there, I will make my stand known on the 2023 presidential race as I promised on December 31, 2021, during our end-of-the-year gathering. Give me these remaining two months to round off consultations.”