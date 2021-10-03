The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have expressed shock over the death of the Director General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Dr. Timothy Olawale.

The NECA DG died on Friday, October 1, in a hospital in Abuja.

Both the Minister and the NLC President in separate condolence messages extolled the high virtue of professionalism of the late NECA Director General.

In a condolence message to the association, the Minister said: “We heard with shock the unexpected news of the death of the Director General of NECA, Dr. Timothy Olaware. We are sorry for your loss and convey our heartfelt sympathy to your organisation, NECA, and its entire affiliate Employers’ associations.”

Quoting Seneca, a Roman philosopher, Ngige said, “The Wise Man will live as long as he ought, not as long as he can.”

While extending deep condolences to NECA and to the family of Olawale, Ngige comforted them with the soothing words of Thomas Moore, saying, “Earth hath no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. May you all find strength in each other as you mourn your loved one and may your many memories of him help to sustain you at this most difficult time.”

Similarly, President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement said that the late NECA DG while in the saddle, demonstrated a high level of professionalism and camaraderie with other social partners especially labour.

Wabba said Olawale was always very objective in dealing with matters of industrial relations as his work ethos was justice and equity.

“Dr Timothy Olawale was in 2019 confirmed as the Director-General of NECA. His succession of Mr Segun Oshinowo was greeted with great warmth by the social partners as many saw his emergence as a continuation of a tradition of experience and excellence.”

“While in the saddle, Dr. Olawale demonstrated a high level of professionalism and camaraderie with other social partners especially labour. He was always very objective in dealing with matters of industrial relations as his work ethos was justice and equity. He was a great friend of the Nigeria Labour Congress. We also convey our condolences to the leadership and staff of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association for this irreparable loss.”

In a statement issued by NECA, Olawale was said to have died in Abuja on Friday where he had gone for an official engagement. A source said Olawale was on his seat when he could not get up and was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

NECA further noted that he is survived by a wife, children and other relatives, and prayed God to grant his family and all his associates the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

